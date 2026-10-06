WHO says no further infections detected after death of Russian plague lab worker

WHO says no further infections detected after death of Russi...

Health

Health agency says all contacts have been identified and are being monitored as authorities investigate cause of death

A view of the Medical Assistance and Rescue Centre, an infectious diseases hospital, in the town of Shelekhov in the Irkutsk region, Russia, October 5, 2026. REUTERS

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that no further illnesses have been detected among people who came into contact with a laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia who died from unknown causes.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said all identified contacts are being monitored and have shown no signs of illness.

“All of the patient's contacts have reportedly been identified and are being monitored for illness, and none to date have shown symptoms of illness,” Lindmeier said.

Russian authorities are investigating whether pneumonic plague may have been responsible for the laboratory worker’s death, although no official determination has been made.

Lindmeier said the WHO has requested information from Russian authorities, who have yet to formally respond.

The investigation comes as health officials continue to monitor the situation closely following the worker's death at the Siberian research facility.