Emirates SkyCargo assists in delivery of medical supplies to Africa

By Wam

Emirates SkyCargo has helped deliver lifesaving medical equipment from Seoul to several countries in Africa.

Since 2015, the air cargo carrier has transported over 800,000 units of malaria tester kits and other associated equipment from South Korea to countries including Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. South Korea boasts a world-class health system in terms of access and quality and is a leading exporter of medical and healthcare equipment.

In 2017 the total value of exports of medical equipment from the country were valued at close to US$2.6 billion.

Speed is of the essence when transporting critical medical and testing equipment and Emirates SkyCargo offers one of the fastest transport times for cargo from Seoul to over 25 African destinations through Dubai. Exporters from Seoul can also take advantage of the enhanced cargo capacity offered on Emirates SkyCargo’s all wide body fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 passenger aircraft.

Emirates SkyCargo also offers two state of the art cargo terminals in Dubai, including a EU GDP certified dedicated pharma handling facility ensuring that cargo including healthcare and pharmaceutical shipments have a rapid and secure transit through the air cargo carrier’s hub.

Recently, Emirates SkyCargo received the 2018 Carrier Award for Reliability and Excellence, CARE, for the second year in a row from DHL Global Forwarding for the transportation of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals.