Dubai unveils ‘World’s Most Iconic Padel Court’ ahead of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1

New court at Dubai Opera Garden marks a milestone for padel as the tournament prepares to welcome the world’s leading players from 8 to 15 November

Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 has unveiled the ‘World’s Most Iconic Padel Court’ as preparations intensify to welcome elite players and fans for the tournament’s 2026 edition. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the global padel showcase will take place at Hamdan Sports Complex from 8 to 15 November.