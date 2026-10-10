SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo returns after Portugal quarrel, scores goal 980 as Al-Nassr beat Diriyah 3-0 to go level on points with Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Qadsiah

Al Nassr fans display a banner of Cristiano Ronaldo inside Al Awwal Park before the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Diriyah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 9, 2026. (Reuters)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to club action on Friday after a controversial international break with Portugal and bagged the opening goal as Al-Nassr beat Diriyah 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

The victory put the defending champion level on points behind leader Al-Qadsiah on goal difference in the eighth round.

During the international window, the 41-year-old Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal squad, for which he has scored 146 goals in 234 appearances.

In a long statement posted on Tuesday, Ronaldo said recently hired coach Jorge Jesus hadn’t been true to his word about when he would play the striker in the Nations League.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring against Al Diriyah, with the goal later ruled out, during the Saudi Pro League match at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 9, 2026.

Ronaldo won the Saudi Arabia title in May with Jesus as Al-Nassr coach and opened the scoring on Friday midway through the first half.

Kingsley Coman’s shot from outside the area was blocked by goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah and Ronaldo was there to shoot home the rebound from close range for goal number 980 in his career.

Samu Costa added a second for Al-Nassr, coached by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, just before the break and Coman sealed the win with 13 minutes remaining.

Al-Qadsiah earlier thrashed Al-Kholood 5-0 with Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders opening the scoring and Italy's Mateo Retegui and Mexico’s Julian Quinones also finding the target.