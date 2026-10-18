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    Apple’s foldable iPhone faces January 2027 delivery dates in UAE amid huge pre-order demand

    New iPhone Duo orders in the UAE are showing estimated delivery dates of January 22, 2027, although earlier pre-orders may arrive sooner.

    By Wael Zakir2 min read
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    Apple’s UAE online store displayed an estimated delivery date of January 22, 2027, for an iPhone Duo order. The actual delivery date may vary depending on the model, storage capacity and availability, meaning not all buyers will face the same delay. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

    Apple’s UAE online store displayed an estimated delivery date of January 22, 2027, for an iPhone Duo order. The actual delivery date may vary depending on the model, storage capacity and availability, meaning not all buyers will face the same delay. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

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