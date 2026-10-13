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    Technology

    MBRCLD launches AI-powered Dubai Leadership Coach for government employees

    Initiative transforms leadership development into an interactive, on-demand coaching experience inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership philosophy

    Emirates247Emirates247
    5 min read
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    the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) launched the Dubai Leadership Coach, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered government leadership coaching initiative designed for Dubai Government employees.

    the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) launched the Dubai Leadership Coach, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered government leadership coaching initiative designed for Dubai Government employees.

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