MBRCLD launches AI-powered Dubai Leadership Coach for government employees
Initiative transforms leadership development into an interactive, on-demand coaching experience inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership philosophyEmirates247
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the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) launched the Dubai Leadership Coach, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered government leadership coaching initiative designed for Dubai Government employees.
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