CABSAT 2026 and SAT Expo open in Dubai, spotlighting the future of media, space and communications

CABSAT 2026 and SAT Expo open in Dubai, spotlighting the fut...

Technology

More than 600 exhibitors, hundreds of industry leaders and thousands of visitors gather to explore AI, content creation, broadcasting, satellites and the new space economy

Dubai reinforced its position as a global hub for technology and innovation on Monday as CABSAT 2026 and SAT Expo 2026 opened at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, bringing together leaders from the media, broadcasting, satellite, space and communications sectors.

Dubai: Dubai reinforced its position as a global hub for technology and innovation on Monday as CABSAT 2026 and SAT Expo 2026 opened at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, bringing together leaders from the media, broadcasting, satellite, space and communications sectors.

The twin events showcase the latest developments shaping industries undergoing rapid transformation, from content production and broadcasting to advanced communications, satellites and space technologies.

CABSAT enters its 33rd edition

Running until October 7, the 33rd edition of CABSAT features more than 450 exhibitors and 700 brands from over 120 countries. Organisers expect the exhibition to attract more than 18,800 visitors, while over 150 speakers will deliver more than 50 hours of specialised content.

Visitors are being introduced to the latest innovations in content production, broadcasting and professional audio-visual technologies, with participation from global companies including Grass Valley, Ross Video, Evertz, Imagine Communications, Hivision, LiveU, TVU, Nagravision, KVEST and FaceLink.

Spotlight on the future of content

A major focus on the opening day was the “Content Verse: Directors Cut” programme, which explored the changing media landscape and the forces reshaping content creation and distribution.

Discussions covered artificial intelligence, evolving audience behaviour, content strategies, revenue models and emerging content formats.

Among the industry leaders taking part were Amit Malhotra, Head of International Business at Geostar; Moon Baz, Head of Global Partnerships for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta; Asaad Ghanem, Head of Content at Viu; and Elie Habib, CEO of OSN+ and Anghami.

The exhibition also hosts the Co-Production Salon, designed to connect producers, content creators and investors, creating opportunities for financing, co-production and international collaboration.

Additional programmes include tours of facilities in Dubai Studio City and showcases of the latest broadcasting and production technologies.

The event comes at a time of strong growth in the professional audio-visual sector. According to AVIXA estimates, global industry revenues are expected to increase from $332 billion in 2025 to $402 billion by 2030.

SAT Expo focuses on next-generation connectivity

Running alongside CABSAT, SAT Expo 2026 opened under the theme “Connecting the Future” in strategic partnership with the UAE Space Agency.

The event brings together more than 150 exhibitors from over 70 countries, with organisers expecting more than 8,000 visitors and participation from more than 80 speakers and experts.

The exhibition covers the entire satellite and space ecosystem, including satellite manufacturing, launch services, ground systems, communications services, end-user applications and space data analytics.

New space economy in focus

The SAT Expo Summit begins on Tuesday and will run for two days, bringing together government bodies and industry leaders to discuss the future of communications, intelligence and the emerging space economy.

The first day will focus on connectivity and smart infrastructure, examining the convergence of satellite technologies with 5G and 6G networks, direct-to-device connectivity, artificial intelligence in orbit, cloud-based ground stations and multi-orbit strategies.

The second day will address security, sovereignty and the space economy, including cyber resilience, defence communications, investment opportunities and the commercial potential of deep-space exploration.

SAT Expo also features specialised platforms highlighting innovations in satellite payloads, antennas, terminals and ground systems, while dedicated areas showcase start-ups working in Earth observation, space data analytics and AI-powered applications.

Dubai's growing role

The hosting of CABSAT and SAT Expo reflects Dubai’s growing role as a meeting point for technology, media and innovation.

By bringing together sectors ranging from content creation and broadcasting to satellite communications, space technologies and digital infrastructure, the events provide a platform for partnerships, investment and knowledge exchange.

As artificial intelligence, advanced communications and space technologies become increasingly important to the digital economy, the two exhibitions offer a glimpse into how these industries are expected to evolve in the years ahead.