Governments tighten scrutiny of smart glasses as privacy concerns grow

Technology

Norway, Australia, the UK, the EU and parts of the US are considering or introducing restrictions on AI-powered eyewear

File picture: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. Picture used for illustrative purpose only. REUTERS

Washington: Governments, courts and regulators around the world are stepping up scrutiny of smart glasses amid concerns that the technology could be used to photograph, film or record people without their knowledge.

The debate has intensified as camera-equipped smart glasses, popularised by products such as Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, become more widely available, raising questions about privacy, security and consent.

Australia considers workplace restrictions

Australia's federal government said in September it was considering banning camera-equipped smart glasses in government workplaces because of privacy and security concerns.

Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has requested advice on whether their use should be prohibited and what exemptions may be required.

UK courts and cinemas impose limits

Courts in England and Wales have banned the use of Meta smart glasses because of existing restrictions on photography and video recording in courtrooms.

British cinema operators are also introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses in cinemas, according to the UK Cinema Association.

EU examines privacy implications

Smart glasses have attracted growing attention from European privacy regulators and lawmakers.

The European Data Protection Board has commissioned a report into the social acceptability of the devices, while some members of the European Parliament have called for possible regulatory action.

No EU-wide legislation specifically targeting smart glasses has been proposed so far.

Norway proposes temporary ban

Norway plans to introduce a temporary ban on AI-powered smart glasses in locations where people regularly gather, including parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres and public events.

The proposal follows a decision by Oslo authorities to ban smart glasses in schools in August.

Officials say the temporary measure would provide time to assess the technology's implications, identify which devices should be covered and consider whether permanent regulations are needed.

The Norwegian government stressed that it is not seeking a blanket ban on smart glasses or wearable technology and is considering exemptions for socially beneficial uses.

US courts take action

In the United States, New York's Unified Court System banned smart glasses from all court facilities from July 20.

The rule applies to prescription and non-prescription eyewear or headwear equipped with cameras, microphones, computers or other technologies capable of recording video or audio.

Visitors carrying such devices must hand them over for safekeeping before entering court buildings.

Balancing innovation and privacy

The growing number of restrictions highlights an international effort to balance innovation with privacy protection.

Supporters say smart glasses offer benefits in communication, accessibility and daily convenience. Critics argue that built-in cameras and microphones could enable covert recording and surveillance, creating new challenges for privacy laws and public expectations around consent.