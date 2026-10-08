Abu Dhabi aims to become the world's first fully AI-powered government by 2027. Here's the Dh13 billion plan

UAE

The plan covers 100+ AI use cases across 40+ government entities, 35,000 employees trained on Microsoft 365 Copilot and 100% reliance on sovereign cloud, with platforms like TAMM already eliminating 37 million personal visits

Abu Dhabi government aims to become the first government in the world to rely entirely on artificial intelligence by 2027. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Faisal Al-Hawy, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Factory at the Department of Government Empowerment in Abu Dhabi, revealed that the Abu Dhabi government aims to become the first government in the world to rely entirely on artificial intelligence by 2027.

It aims to do this by activating more than 100 use cases in more than 40 government entities, within an investment of Dh13 billion. He noted that the transformation will redesign government services, and raise work efficiency, while ensuring data security and the reliability of systems.

In detail, Faisal Al-Hawy stressed that the Abu Dhabi government’s vision to be the first government in the world to rely entirely on artificial intelligence by 2027 is based on developing the infrastructure and government services in an integrated manner, through reaching 100% full reliance on the sovereign cloud, and activating more than 100 actual use cases of artificial intelligence in more than 40 government entities.

Al-Hawy said, on the sidelines of the World AI Summit 2026 that work will be done through the integration of human resources and AI agents, within an environment where the workforce possesses advanced AI capabilities across various disciplines and fields, and uses sovereign tools.

Data is available to agents within approved governance frameworks to generate real value, through platforms such as GovGPT and TAMM, which have contributed to eliminating more than 37 million personal visits, and have enabled the completion of more than 95% of service requests automatically. This transformation will be reflected for the customer in the form of faster and easier services, with a reduction in the need for visits and paper procedures, and ensuring that his private data remains within the country and under its sovereignty.

Al-Hawy added: “The nature of government work will change towards roles that require the responsible use of artificial intelligence tools to accomplish human tasks more quickly and efficiently, with a greater focus on human judgment in decision-making. There will also be an increased need for skills that enable government personnel to work alongside and guide AI agents, in addition to specialised skills in data governance and the management of smart systems.”

He added: “The priority now is to continue qualifying current government staff. Employees are being trained in artificial intelligence, and 35,000 employees are being enabled to use Microsoft 365 Copilot, in addition to implementing more training programs in this area. At the same time, this approach does not preclude attracting specialised talent to fill some complex technical roles, but building internal capabilities remains the primary path.”

He stressed that the Abu Dhabi model is distinguished by being an integrated system, not a collection of separate projects.

An investment of Dh13 billion combines sovereign cloud, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cadre qualification within a unified operating model that links more than 40 government entities. It is not limited to developing individual use cases, but is based on the concept of “redesigning government domains,” which means reimagining basic government services and functions to be based on artificial intelligence through an integrated development of technologies, data, procedures, cadres, and institutional culture.

He explained that the Artificial Intelligence Factory in the department is an enabling platform and shared infrastructure that allows the transformation of artificial intelligence solutions from the experimental stage to actual operation on a governmental scale, stressing that governmental artificial intelligence systems are reliable and secure, and do not depend on the accuracy of the model alone, but are built from the design stage through data governance, processing it within a sovereign environment within the country, and compliance with cybersecurity requirements, in addition to continuous monitoring.

Al-Hawai continued: “The government’s sovereign cloud strategy applies the principle of ‘security from design,’ supported by multi-layered encryption and AI-powered threat detection technologies, in full compliance with the country’s cybersecurity requirements. We also train employees to use AI safely and responsibly, to exercise human judgment and not to blindly rely on AI outputs. Our approach stems from managing computing, data, governance, and human capabilities as an integrated system, because any weakness in one of these pillars could affect the reliability of the entire system.”

He noted that by 2027, this approach adopted by the emirate will contribute to providing a model for the responsible application of artificial intelligence, which will contribute to reshaping the relationship between the government and the communities it serves, to provide easily accessible public services while enhancing trust through transparent, person-centred governance designed to adapt to the world and the needs of the future.