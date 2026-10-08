Abu Dhabi bans vehicle washing in public parking areas

UAE

Abu Dhabi Mobility says vehicle washing is prohibited in public parking areas under the Mawaqif system and urges motorists to use licensed companies operating from authorised locations

According to the authority, vehicle washing is prohibited in public parking areas governed by the Mawaqif system. AI generated image used for illustrative purpose only.

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced new regulations governing vehicle washing activities in public parking areas and residential villa areas subject to the Mawaqif parking system.

The centre said the measure forms part of efforts to regulate the use of public parking spaces, reduce unlicensed practices, preserve the emirate's appearance and ensure that vehicle washing services are provided only from approved locations.

According to the authority, vehicle washing is prohibited in public parking areas governed by the Mawaqif system.

However, companies may provide vehicle washing services in authorised locations, provided they obtain prior approval from Abu Dhabi Mobility and comply with approved requirements and procedures.

The centre said it will continue monitoring and inspection activities in coordination with Q Mobility and relevant authorities to identify violations and take the necessary action against offenders.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also urged vehicle owners not to use unlicensed workers to wash their vehicles and to ensure they deal only with licensed companies operating from authorised locations.