Home UAE Abu Dhabi court orders husband to pay wife Dh300,000 for six years of family expenses she covered alone

Abu Dhabi court orders husband to pay wife Dh300,000 for six years of family expenses she covered alone

The Abu Dhabi court ruled that his signed promissory note acknowledging the debt was legally binding, and that claiming he signed under coercion was invalid without evidence to support it

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 14 October 2026, 06:38 (UAE) 3 min read Share