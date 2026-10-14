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    Abu Dhabi court orders husband to pay wife Dh300,000 for six years of family expenses she covered alone

    The Abu Dhabi court ruled that his signed promissory note acknowledging the debt was legally binding, and that claiming he signed under coercion was invalid without evidence to support it

    By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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    A woman filed a lawsuit against her husband, demanding that he be obligated to pay her Dh300,000, the value of the debt established by a promissory note. Picture for illustrative purposes.

    A woman filed a lawsuit against her husband, demanding that he be obligated to pay her Dh300,000, the value of the debt established by a promissory note. Picture for illustrative purposes.

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