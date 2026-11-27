Dubai Films and Games Commission brings stories of national unity to the big screen and honours 11 winners of the ‘Stories of Our Determination’ competition
Awards ceremony held in cooperation with Brand Dubai as part of National Month celebrations in DubaiEmirates247
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The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) honoured the winners of the national short film competition ‘Stories of Our Determination’, presenting 11 awards across the filmmaker and student categories. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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