Home UAE Dubai Films and Games Commission brings stories of national unity to the big screen and honours 11 winners of the ‘Stories of Our Determination’ competition

Dubai Films and Games Commission brings stories of national unity to the big screen and honours 11 winners of the ‘Stories of Our Determination’ competition

Awards ceremony held in cooperation with Brand Dubai as part of National Month celebrations in Dubai

Emirates247

Published: 27 November 2026, 22:15 (UAE) Updated: 27 November 2026, 22:55 (UAE) 7 min read Share