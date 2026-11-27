Home UAE Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Etihad Rail’s Liwa, Madinat Zayed stations in Al Dhafra Region

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Etihad Rail’s Liwa, Madinat Zayed stations in Al Dhafra Region

The early opening will enable residents and visitors to benefit from Etihad Rail passenger services during the region’s season of events and festivals

WAM

Published: 27 November 2026, 21:06 (UAE) 4 min read Share