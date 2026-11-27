Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Etihad Rail’s Liwa, Madinat Zayed stations in Al Dhafra Region
The early opening will enable residents and visitors to benefit from Etihad Rail passenger services during the region’s season of events and festivalsWAM
The opening of the two stations takes on particular significance ahead of the Liwa International Festival 2027, which will take place in Al Dhafra Region from 11th December 2026 until 2nd January 2027. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Ibrahim Sadiq