Dubai Press Club concludes sports track of Dubai Content Creators Programme
The two-week programme combined specialised workshops and field training to develop Emirati talent in sports content creation and enable participants to produce high-quality digital contentEmirates247
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With the training phase complete, participants are preparing to present their projects to a judging panel ahead of the graduation ceremony, during which outstanding projects will be recognised. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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