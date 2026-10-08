Dubai identifies more than 40 areas for shared housing under new regulatory framework

Dubai identifies more than 40 areas for shared housing under...

UAE

Dubai Municipality's official map sets out communities where shared accommodation is fully permitted and areas where it will be allowed only in designated locations

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has published an official map identifying the areas where shared housing is permitted under the emirate's new regulatory framework for shared accommodation.

The map, prepared by the Executive Planning Department, classifies approved locations into two categories: areas where shared housing is fully permitted throughout the community and areas where it is permitted only in designated sections.

Areas where shared housing is fully permitted

Shared housing is fully permitted in the following areas:

Al Ras

Al Dhagaya

Al Buteen

Al Sabkha

Ayal Nasir

Al Murar

Naif

Al Rigga

Al Muteena

Al Muraqqabat

Rigga Al Buteen

Hor Al Anz

Al Waheda

Al Rashidiya

Al Nahda 1

Al Qusais

Al Twar 5

Al Nahda 2

Muhaisnah 4

Al Souq Al Kabeer

Al Raffa

Al Karama

Oud Metha

Al Bada

Al Barsha 1

Al Warqa 1

Areas where shared housing is partially permitted

Shared housing is permitted only in designated parts of the following areas:

Al Baraha

Abu Hail

Port Saeed

Hor Al Anz East

Al Mamzar

Al Qusais Industrial 1

Al Qusais Industrial 2

Al Qusais Industrial 3

Al Qusais Industrial 4

Al Qusais Industrial 5

Al Hamriya

Umm Hurair 1

Umm Hurair 2

Mankhool

Al Jafiliya

Jumeirah 1

Al Satwa

The map specifies that areas classified as "Full" allow shared housing throughout the designated community, while areas classified as "Partial" restrict shared housing to approved sections within those communities.

The zoning map forms part of Dubai Municipality's implementation of the new shared housing framework, which regulates the occupancy and management of shared accommodation across the emirate.