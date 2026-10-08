Dubai identifies more than 40 areas for shared housing under new regulatory framework
Dubai Municipality's official map sets out communities where shared accommodation is fully permitted and areas where it will be allowed only in designated locations
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has published an official map identifying the areas where shared housing is permitted under the emirate's new regulatory framework for shared accommodation.
The map, prepared by the Executive Planning Department, classifies approved locations into two categories: areas where shared housing is fully permitted throughout the community and areas where it is permitted only in designated sections.
Areas where shared housing is fully permitted
Shared housing is fully permitted in the following areas:
Al Ras
Al Dhagaya
Al Buteen
Al Sabkha
Ayal Nasir
Al Murar
Naif
Al Rigga
Al Muteena
Al Muraqqabat
Rigga Al Buteen
Hor Al Anz
Al Waheda
Al Rashidiya
Al Nahda 1
Al Qusais
Al Twar 5
Al Nahda 2
Muhaisnah 4
Al Souq Al Kabeer
Al Raffa
Al Karama
Oud Metha
Al Bada
Al Barsha 1
Al Warqa 1
Areas where shared housing is partially permitted
Shared housing is permitted only in designated parts of the following areas:
Al Baraha
Abu Hail
Port Saeed
Hor Al Anz East
Al Mamzar
Al Qusais Industrial 1
Al Qusais Industrial 2
Al Qusais Industrial 3
Al Qusais Industrial 4
Al Qusais Industrial 5
Al Hamriya
Umm Hurair 1
Umm Hurair 2
Mankhool
Al Jafiliya
Jumeirah 1
Al Satwa
The map specifies that areas classified as "Full" allow shared housing throughout the designated community, while areas classified as "Partial" restrict shared housing to approved sections within those communities.
The zoning map forms part of Dubai Municipality's implementation of the new shared housing framework, which regulates the occupancy and management of shared accommodation across the emirate.