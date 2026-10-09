Dubai Police brings AI Powered cybercrime awareness to Dubai Mall

UAE

Launched by the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, the initiative forms part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed every October

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, visited the platform and reviewed its activities, stressing that public awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime.

Dubai: Dubai Police is helping residents and visitors recognise online scams, protect their personal information and stay safe in the digital world through an interactive cybersecurity awareness platform at Dubai Mall.

Launched by the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, the initiative forms part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed every October, and combines educational games, artificial intelligence and practical guidance to explain how cybercriminals operate and how people can protect themselves.

Awareness is the first line of defence

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, visited the platform and reviewed its activities, stressing that public awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime.

He explained that cybercriminals increasingly exploit advanced technologies and emerging digital tools to deceive victims, making it essential for individuals to understand potential threats and adopt safer online habits.

Al Shamsi also praised the Ministry of Interior’s ‘Safe UAE Through Your Digital Awareness’ campaign, launched in cooperation with Dubai Police and the Dubai Electronic Security Center, for its role in promoting cybersecurity awareness through community initiatives and educational activities.

Learn to spot scams, deepfakes and digital threats

During his visit, Al Shamsi explored the platform’s interactive activities, which introduce visitors to different forms of cybercrime and the methods fraudsters use to steal money and personal information.

The experience uses AI technologies and educational games to make cybersecurity concepts easier to understand and encourage responsible behaviour online.

Visitors can also learn how to recognise deepfakes, protect children from online threats and safeguard personal data.

How to report cybercrime

The platform introduces visitors to Dubai Police’s official eCrime reporting service, which allows members of the public to report cybercrime through a convenient digital channel. Cybercrime reports can be submitted at: www.ecrime.ae

Visitors can also explore the cybercrime awareness platform, which provides educational information and guidance in Arabic and English: https://ecrimehub.gov.ae

Visit the platform at Dubai Mall

The interactive awareness platform will continue welcoming visitors until Saturday, 10 October 2026.