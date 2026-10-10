Dubai private school inspections return in 2026-27: What KHDA will focus on and how schools are assessed

UAE

Quality assurance visits begin this term with a focus on four key areas, using two visit tracks based on each school’s data

The visits assess the quality of education and care provided to children in early childhood, the extent to which a safe and stimulating learning environment is provided, and the clarity of standards and expectations provided. File photograph

Dubai: During the first semester of the 2026-2027 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai will begin implementing quality assurance visits to private schools.

The visits will be according to a flexible methodology based on data, taking into account the level of development of each school and its actual needs, while measuring the impact of the quality of education on students’ achievement and their daily school experience.

Fatima Ibrahim Balraheef, Executive Director of the Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency at the Authority, told the media that quality assurance visits will be based on the indicators of the School Inspection and Assessment Framework in the UAE, with an additional focus on four main areas, including: early childhood, the quality of education of Emirati students, inclusive education and academic progress of students with disabilities, and teaching and learning the Arabic language.

She added: “Every student deserves a high-quality education, and every parent has the right to trust the standard of the school they choose for their children.”

The visits assess the quality of education and care provided to children in early childhood, the extent to which a safe and stimulating learning environment is provided that responds to their developmental characteristics, and the clarity of standards and expectations associated with this crucial stage.

Fatima Ibrahim Balraheef, Executive Director of the Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency at the KHDA. Picture credit: Supplied

Quality assurance teams monitor the level of education provided to Emirati students, their academic progress, and their utilisation of available learning opportunities. They also evaluate the quality of inclusive education and the effectiveness of specialised educational services provided to students with disabilities, including those with complex needs, within the framework of alternative pathways.

Furthermore, the visits measure the quality of Arabic language teaching and the effectiveness of its teaching methods, and their impact on students' progress in reading, writing, comprehension, and communication skills.

Balraheef emphasised that the new methodology employs advanced analytical tools to help determine the most appropriate nature of visit for each school, ensuring that evaluation efforts are directed towards aspects that need follow-up or development.

She explained that new private schools, still in their first or second year of operation, will undergo specialised visits by teams of educational assessors to monitor the quality of teaching and learning, the student experience, and to support their administrations in developing improvement and development strategies.

Schools entering their third year of operation will join the comprehensive school inspection cycle, undergoing a complete inspection that measures their performance and the quality of teaching and learning, culminating in a detailed report and overall evaluation of the school's level.

Two routes for visits

The school's data and level of development determine the nature of the visit it undergoes. Quality assurance visits are divided into two main tracks. The first is a comprehensive visit conducted by a specialised team to assess the school's performance, the quality of teaching and learning, and the student experience. This concludes with a detailed report and an overall evaluation.

The second track is a shorter, more focused follow-up visit that examines specific aspects identified by the school's data and performance indicators. This visit concludes with feedback highlighting strengths and areas for improvement, without issuing a new overall evaluation.