Dubai Run invites participants to Dress Their Run for a chance to win AED 10,000
Dubai Run introduces the ‘Dress Your Run’ competition, inviting participants to bring their boldest, brightest and most creative running outfits to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 22Emirates247
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10 winners will each receive AED 10,000 in recognition of their creativity. Participants can enter by sharing a photo from Dubai Run with their official race bib visible.
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