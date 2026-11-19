Home UAE Dubai Run invites participants to Dress Their Run for a chance to win AED 10,000

Dubai Run invites participants to Dress Their Run for a chance to win AED 10,000

Dubai Run introduces the ‘Dress Your Run’ competition, inviting participants to bring their boldest, brightest and most creative running outfits to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 22

Emirates247

Published: 19 November 2026, 13:14 (UAE) 2 min read Share