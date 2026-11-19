Emirates Skywards and ENOC partner to reward everyday spending across the UAE
Members can earn Skywards Miles on fuel, groceries, car washes and automotive services across ENOC's extensive UAE networkEmirates247
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The partnership brings together two of Dubai's leading brands, creating more opportunities for members to earn rewards beyond travel and transforming routine purchases into Miles that can be used towards flights, upgrades and a range of exclusive experiences.
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