Dubai Weddings initiative accounts for 48% of Emirati weddings in Dubai in 2026

UAE

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme helped establish around 1,500 Emirati families and recorded a 99.5% beneficiary satisfaction rate, committee hears

The meeting was chaired by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and focused on priorities for the next phase of the programme and ways to strengthen coordination among government entities in support of the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Dubai: The Supervisory Committee for Initiatives under the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme held its first meeting and reviewed the results of initiatives supporting Emirati families, including the Dubai Weddings initiative, which accounted for 48% of all Emirati weddings held in Dubai in 2026.

The meeting was chaired by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and focused on priorities for the next phase of the programme and ways to strengthen coordination among government entities in support of the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Committee members reviewed the latest developments under the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme and discussed priorities under the Dubai Family-Friendly Strategy, which aims to enhance the quality of life of Emirati families and support their stability and growth.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen integration among government entities, align policies and services that support families, and improve mechanisms for monitoring implementation, measuring performance and assessing impact.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid said the first meeting marked the beginning of a new phase focused on translating integration among government entities into tangible and sustainable outcomes for Emirati families. She said the true measure of the committee's success is the impact of its initiatives and policies on the lives of Emirati families and their contribution to family formation, stability and quality of life.

The committee reviewed its responsibilities, including overseeing the implementation of programme initiatives, strengthening coordination among government bodies, monitoring performance indicators, measuring impact, and developing recommendations for submission to the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

Results presented during the meeting showed that the Dubai Weddings initiative accounted for 48% of all Emirati weddings held in Dubai in 2026.

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme has contributed to the establishment of around 1,500 Emirati families since its launch. In addition, 1,300 individuals benefited from financial support, while 472 births were recorded among the outcomes of the Dubai Weddings initiative up to September 2026.

The programme also achieved a beneficiary satisfaction rate of 99.5%.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a number of partnerships supporting the Dubai Weddings initiative were signed, including an agreement with Dubai Health covering reproductive health, consultations and awareness programmes, and a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Food Bank to enhance the utilisation of surplus food from weddings and events.

Additional agreements were signed with the Esaad Card Centre of Dubai Police and Al Rais Travel to provide newlyweds with a range of benefits and support services.

According to the committee, the next phase will focus on integrated government responsibilities, implementation governance, data-driven decision-making, and measuring outcomes and impact to strengthen the sustainability of the family support ecosystem and support the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.