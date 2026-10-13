Global Village opens tomorrow with confetti, a World Parade and the biggest season yet - here’s what to know

UAE

Celebrations kick off at 6pm on October 14 at the Gate of the World. The season runs until May 2027 with new VIP packages combining Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai is preparing to welcome its visitors tomorrow, with the launch of its 31st season, which brings together the cultures of the world in one destination, through international pavilions, diverse cuisines, shopping experiences and entertainment shows.

This year marks the addition of VIP packages that give their holders additional benefits and diverse experiences in a number of entertainment destinations.

The opening celebrations will begin at 6pm, amidst a range of events prepared by the destination to welcome visitors, including a colourful confetti display at the Gate of the World, and the World Parade celebrating the diversity of cultures, along with entertainment segments and scenes dedicated to celebrating the launch of the new season.

Preparations for the season coincide with the launch of the VIP Mega Gold and Mega Silver packages, which combine the benefits of Global Village with additional experiences at Dubai Parks and Resorts, with options that allow guests to benefit from multi-park seasonal passes valid for three months, or one-day entry tickets to two parks, depending on the package chosen.

The Mega Gold package is priced at Dh4,990 and includes a choice between eight season passes or 12 entry tickets, while the Mega Silver package is available for Dh3,490 and allows a choice between five season passes or seven entry tickets.

After opening day, Global Village welcomes visitors from 4pm until midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, while working hours extend until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, allowing visitors more time to enjoy the various events and experiences.

With the launch of its 31st season, Global Village continues to offer a mix of cultural, entertainment and shopping experiences, attracting families and visitors eager to explore multiple cultures and enjoy the shows and activities that the destination hosts throughout the season.