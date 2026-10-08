UAE

Global Village reopens for its 31st season on October 14, 2026 at 6pm, featuring 29 pavilions, 90+ cultures, 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, 200+ attractions and 40,000 performances

Global Village, one of the world's most important cultural parks and the region's premier family-friendly destination for culture, entertainment and shopping, will reopen its doors to guests in its 31st season on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 6pm.

The new season brings a range of new additions and experiences, as well as the return of many favourite experiences, and is home to 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures. It also features 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 options of restaurants, cafes and food and beverage kiosks, as well as more than 200 games, tours and entertainment destinations. Global Village is also seeing 40,000 performances during the season.