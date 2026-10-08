Inside UAE's record-breaking gold creations: From 300kg ingots to $1 million dresses

UAE

A series of spectacular gold masterpieces has helped UAE gold makers earn multiple entries in the Guinness World Records

Most expensive gold dress: Created by Al Rumeizan Gold and Jewellery, valued at approximately $1.088 million.

Dubai: Gold manufacturers in the UAE are increasingly competing to create exceptional pieces that not only showcase craftsmanship and innovation but also secure places in the Guinness World Records.

Industry executives said the UAE has repeatedly entered the Guinness World Records through a range of locally produced gold creations, including giant bullion bars, elaborate jewellery pieces and artistic designs that reflect Emirati identity and the country's landmarks.

They said the record-breaking pieces demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the UAE's gold manufacturing sector and the progress made in local production and craftsmanship.

Ali Abu Al-Hassan, Chief Executive of Arab Gold and Jewellery Company, said the company created the world's largest painting frame made of 21-carat gold, which was recognised by Guinness World Records under the name "Union Frame".

Manufactured in Sharjah, the frame features prominent UAE landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa and Sharjah's Book Roundabout, and centres on a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Abu Al-Hassan said the company had also completed the world's longest traditional Emirati tartish gold piece using 21-carat gold, although it has not yet been registered with Guinness World Records. It also produced a large necklace inspired by Dubai's Museum of the Future.

Mohammed Dheeban, Marketing Director at Al Rumeizan Gold and Jewellery Trading Company, said the company's most expensive gold dress in the world was recognised by Guinness World Records.

World's tallest gold bar on display.

The dress contains more than 10kg of pure 21-carat gold and is valued at more than $1 million. Dheeban said the company retains the dress as a showcase piece highlighting its design and manufacturing capabilities.

Hossam Suleiman, Sales Manager at BTC UAE Gold Manufacturing and Supply Company, said the company created the world's longest gold bar, measuring 2.12 metres in length and weighing 30kg. The piece was registered with Guinness World Records and was produced as a display item rather than for sale.

Ahmed Aneizan, Deputy Chief Executive of Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellers, said the UAE's gold industry has demonstrated its ability to produce exceptional jewellery and large-scale gold creations that meet international standards.

He added that the sector continues to enhance its technical and manufacturing capabilities, enabling it to create unique pieces and achieve new global records.

UAE Gold Guinness World Records

Largest gold ingot in the world: 300.12kg, recorded by Emirates Mint.

Most expensive gold dress: Created by Al Rumeizan Gold and Jewellery, valued at approximately $1.088 million.

Largest gold picture frame: The "Union Frame", measuring 0.770 square metres.

Longest gold chain: 5,522 metres, completed by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group.

Largest jewellery display: 50,000 pieces, recorded by Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellery.

Longest gold ingot: 2.12 metres in length.