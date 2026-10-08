Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on new board of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

UAE

Omar Hamad Abdullah Bu Shehab appointed Chairman under Decree No. 32 of 2026 as Dubai names members of the housing body's board

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. 32 of 2026 concerning the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Under the decree, Omar Hamad Abdullah Bu Shehab has been appointed Chairman of the Board, while Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi will serve as Vice Chairman.

The Board's other members are Nasser Abdullah bin Kharbash, Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Hamdan Khalifa Al Shaer, Jumaa Saeed Khalaf Al Ghaith, Hind Obaid Al Marri, and Abdulaziz Mohammed bin Shafar Al Marri, in addition to the Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The decree takes effect from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.