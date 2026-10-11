Mohammed bin Rashid: Trust is the currency of the future

UAE

In his book 'Letters', Mohammed bin Rashid says trust, not water, energy or artificial intelligence, will determine the strength and prosperity of nations

Sheikh Mohammed noted that, according to international surveys, trust in governments remains low in many parts of the world, while the UAE topped the Edelman Trust Barometer in 2026.

Dubai: In his book 'Letters', His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that trust is the most valuable currency of the future, stressing that it is the foundation of stability, prosperity and sustainable development.

The book includes 26 letters addressed to his children, family, work team, people of the nation and the wider world, through which he shares lessons and experiences drawn from nearly six decades of public service.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed recalled a discussion with a group of friends and officials about what the currency of the future would be.

According to Sheikh Mohammed, some argued that water would become the currency of the future because of growing global competition over resources, while others said artificial intelligence would transform humanity and become the world's most valuable asset. A third view was that energy would be the decisive factor, given its importance in powering future technologies and economies.

Sharing his perspective, Sheikh Mohammed said: "The currency we're betting on isn't water, energy, artificial intelligence, or data, important as those are. The currency we're betting on is trust."

He added that people's trust in their country is what attracts investors, talent, technology and international partnerships.

"Trust is a rare commodity these days, and its scarcity gives it immense value. If we lose it, we lose our most important national asset," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that, according to international surveys, trust in governments remains low in many parts of the world, while the UAE topped the Edelman Trust Barometer in 2026.

He said economic stability begins in people's minds and that confidence underpins strong financial markets, respected laws and stable societies.

"Trust is what makes the law respected, because everyone knows that it applies to everyone," he said.

"Trust is what gives the news credibility, because people know that the government will not lie."

He added that trust also enables societies to respond effectively during crises because people believe decisions are being taken to protect their wellbeing and safety.

Sheikh Mohammed cited a saying attributed to the Chinese philosopher Confucius that government relies on food, defence and the trust of the people, noting that a state cannot endure without trust.

He said some mistakenly view trust as a product of economic growth, while in reality it is the foundation upon which growth, prosperity and stability are built.

According to Sheikh Mohammed, trust is earned through years of hard work, stable legislation, respect for human dignity and genuine achievement. It becomes a national reserve that governments can rely upon during times of challenge.

Referring to a recent period of regional tensions, Sheikh Mohammed noted that citizens of some countries chose to remain in the UAE despite evacuation arrangements being made by their governments.

He said this reflected the trust people have developed in the UAE over more than 50 years, confidence in its ability to provide security and stability, and belief in its economic strength and future opportunities.

"Trust is a covenant between us and the people, and we are a people who do not betray our covenants," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Concluding his message, Sheikh Mohammed said that the true story of development is not about resources, but about the mindset with which a nation is governed and its future is shaped.

"As I said before, the story is not about resources, the story is about mentality, my friend... the mentality with which we live and run our country.

"And what's coming is better, God willing."