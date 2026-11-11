Sharjah Municipality boosts rain emergency readiness
The preparations aim to ensure a rapid response to water accumulation, maintain smooth traffic flow, protect public and private property, and safeguard infrastructureWAM
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Preparations include cleaning and maintaining rainwater drainage networks, servicing pumping stations, expanding collection basins and positioning equipment across major roads and residential areas. Picture for illustrative purposes. File photograph.
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