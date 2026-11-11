Sharjah Municipality boosts rain emergency readiness

From Braille tools to smart irrigation: Student inventors show their projects at the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival

Dubai to unveil rapid-build homes for Emiratis: Six months instead of 18, and about 30% cheaper

Fake Darb toll emails: Abu Dhabi’s Q-Mobility warns drivers not to click or pay

Ministry of Interior issues weather warning for UAE drivers

UAE averages 100 to 120mm of rain a year, but El Niño could push it higher, an astronomy expert says