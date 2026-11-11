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    Sharjah Municipality boosts rain emergency readiness

    The preparations aim to ensure a rapid response to water accumulation, maintain smooth traffic flow, protect public and private property, and safeguard infrastructure

    WAMWAM
    2 min read
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    Preparations include cleaning and maintaining rainwater drainage networks, servicing pumping stations, expanding collection basins and positioning equipment across major roads and residential areas. Picture for illustrative purposes. File photograph.

    Preparations include cleaning and maintaining rainwater drainage networks, servicing pumping stations, expanding collection basins and positioning equipment across major roads and residential areas. Picture for illustrative purposes. File photograph.

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