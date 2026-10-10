UAE advances proactive cyber defences, homegrown national capabilities: Report

UAE

The Council reported that the UAE had recorded more than 800,000 cyberattacks daily in recent months, underscoring the need for advanced, resilient defences to protect critical national infrastructure

The UAE has launched awareness campaigns and initiatives to improve public understanding of cybercrime and encourage safer digital practices across society, alongside specialised programmes to develop cybersecurity skills and expertise. File photograph

Abu Dubai The UAE has stepped up efforts in 2026 to strengthen cybersecurity, adopting a proactive approach to protecting its expanding digital infrastructure, maintaining the continuity of economic activity and essential services, and building confidence in the digital environment.



Developments throughout the year highlight cybersecurity's growing role as an integral part of digital transformation, evolving alongside artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and increasingly interconnected digital systems. The emphasis has shifted towards anticipating and preventing threats rather than responding only after incidents occur.



In May, the UAE Cyber Security Council, in collaboration with CPX Holding, launched the UAE Cyber Factory to strengthen the country's digital leadership and cyber sovereignty. The initiative aims to develop advanced AI-powered capabilities to predict, detect and respond to sophisticated cyberattacks, while enabling the domestic development of cybersecurity technologies and enhancing digital independence.



The initiative came amid growing cyber threats. In May 2026, the Council reported that the UAE had recorded more than 800,000 cyberattacks daily in recent months, underscoring the need for advanced, resilient defences to protect critical national infrastructure and maintain digital trust.



National efforts have also focused on developing domestic cybersecurity capabilities through partnerships, knowledge transfer and technical expertise.



During Make it in the Emirates 2026, the Cyber Security Council and Dell Technologies announced the launch of a specialised cybersecurity centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi. The centre incorporates AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing technologies to strengthen real-time threat detection and response.



These initiatives are complemented by partnerships and programmes designed to develop Emirati talent, improve incident response capabilities, and strengthen proactive cyber defence.



In September, the Council partnered with Open Innovation AI to launch a UAE-developed AI model specialised in cybersecurity. The model supports cybersecurity professionals and organisations in analysing security vulnerabilities and software code, investigating incidents, assessing risks and threats, and conducting cybersecurity operations.



Its development reflects the country's efforts to establish domestic expertise in AI and cybersecurity, strengthen technological sovereignty and cyber resilience, and maintain control over sensitive technologies and data.



The Council also unveiled its V7 AI model at GISEC Global 2026, designed to detect malicious software and files. The technology improves the ability to distinguish legitimate files from harmful ones and identify threats employing sophisticated evasion techniques.



Cybersecurity measures have extended to the financial sector. On 3rd July 2026, the Council announced that the national cybersecurity system had successfully countered sophisticated cyberattacks targeting several financial institutions.



The threats were detected and addressed in accordance with established national procedures, helping contain their impact and maintain the continuity of financial services and the stability of the digital ecosystem.



National monitoring and response teams operate around the clock in coordination with relevant authorities, financial institutions and strategic partners to accelerate threat detection, analysis and response while protecting digital assets and critical systems.



Digital identity and trust have also emerged as central priorities. The Microsoft Digital Defence Report 2026 identified identity-based attacks as a major means of gaining unauthorised access to organisations, while warning that growing digital interconnectivity can extend the consequences of cyber incidents beyond their immediate targets.



According to the report, the UAE ranked sixth globally and second in the Middle East and Africa among countries whose customers experienced the highest levels of cyber activity during the first half of 2026, highlighting the importance of continued investment in resilient and proactive defences.



Cybersecurity awareness extends beyond infrastructure to individual users. Digital awareness programmes address the risks associated with digital footprints, including information left through logins, social media posts, photographs, comments, and other online activities, as well as data collected by devices and applications that may reveal users' identities, behaviour and interests.



The UAE has launched awareness campaigns and initiatives to improve public understanding of cybercrime and encourage safer digital practices across society, alongside specialised programmes to develop cybersecurity skills and expertise.



In Dubai, the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has introduced initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity workforce development. In September 2026, it launched the Dubai Cyber Skills Framework, establishing a unified reference for qualifications, certifications, training and career pathways.



The framework covers nine career pathways, more than 50 job roles and 40 skills across three proficiency levels, helping align education and professional training with labour market requirements.



The Dubai Cyber Innovation Park, DESC's dedicated cybersecurity innovation arm, also hosts practical training programmes, including the Cyberspace Leaders Programme 2026. The programme equips students with hands-on skills in cybersecurity, digital safety and AI through workshops, simulations and real-world challenges.



Other initiatives include the Dubai Cyber Challenge - Government Edition and the School of Cyber Defence, which enable government cybersecurity professionals and university students to assess and develop their capabilities through exercises simulating real-world cyber threats.



Developing national talent remains a key priority, supported by practical training, simulations, professional certifications and initiatives aimed at expanding the cybersecurity workforce.



Among these is She Protects, launched by Microsoft in collaboration with CPX Holding and supported by the UAE Cyber Security Council. The initiative seeks to equip young women with the technical skills, professional qualifications and practical experience needed to pursue careers in cybersecurity.



At the emirate level, the Sharjah Digital Department launched the Sharjah Cybersecurity Strategy 2026-2031 in August, complementing the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026-2028.



The strategy aims to establish a secure and resilient digital environment that supports innovation, protects digital infrastructure and critical assets, and strengthens confidence in digital services and technologies.



It adopts a risk-preparedness approach, incorporating multiple layers of protection from the earliest stages of designing digital initiatives and projects through to their implementation.