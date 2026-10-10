UAE announces urgent relief response to storm-hit Paraguay under Presidential directives

UAE

The relief response reflects the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach and its commitment to international solidarity with countries and communities affected by natural disasters

The response aims to alleviate the impact of the storms by providing essential supplies and urgent assistance. File photograph

Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates, through the UAE Aid Agency, has announced an urgent humanitarian response to assist those affected by severe thunderstorms that recently struck Paraguay, damaging homes, buildings and property across several parts of the country.



The relief response reflects the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach and its commitment to international solidarity with countries and communities affected by natural disasters. It aims to alleviate the impact of the storms by providing essential supplies and urgent assistance, particularly to families whose homes and property have been damaged, helping them cope with the consequences of the severe weather.



Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, has reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to responding swiftly to natural disasters and extreme weather events, including those associated with the El Niño phenomenon, and delivering humanitarian assistance tailored to the extent of the damage and the actual needs of affected communities.



He said the UAE's urgent response to the storms in Paraguay forms part of its broader efforts to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and severe weather conditions.



Al Ameri explained that the agency's teams are coordinating with the UAE Embassy in Paraguay, competent local authorities, and relevant international organisations to identify priority relief needs and ensure assistance reaches the hardest-hit areas and families promptly and efficiently.