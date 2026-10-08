UAE unveils visual identity for 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

UAE

New identity highlights family, belonging and shared memories as the country begins a 55-day countdown to the 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has unveiled the visual identity for the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations as the country begins a 55-day countdown to the national occasion on December 2. The new identity has been designed to reflect the stories, memories and experiences of the people who call the UAE home.

Taking place during the UAE's Year of Family, the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrates the nation's journey through the families, generations and communities that have contributed to its development over the past 55 years.

The visual identity draws inspiration from traditional Emirati homes, architecture, cultural traditions, familiar places and natural landscapes. Using photography inspired by a family album, it combines archival images with contemporary moments to capture national pride and community spirit.

According to the Eid Al Etihad organising team, the identity reflects family as the foundation of identity, belonging and continuity, while telling the story of the Union through the lives and experiences of people across generations.

Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs for the 55th Eid Al Etihad Team, said the UAE's story is one of resilience and a shared determination to build a better future. He said generations have carried forward the values and traditions that give the nation its character, making the UAE a "family of families" united by a common sense of purpose and belonging.

He added that the 55th Eid Al Etihad provides an opportunity to celebrate that journey and look ahead to future achievements.

Over the coming 55 days, families and communities across the UAE are being encouraged to prepare their own celebrations and participate in the national occasion. Additional announcements, stories and opportunities for public participation will be revealed in the lead-up to December 2.