UAE weather forecast: Is it going to rain this weekend? Here’s what the NCM says

UAE weather forecast: Is it going to rain this weekend? Here...

UAE

Dubai and Abu Dhabi ease to 39°C today after a warm week, but fog builds overnight and humidity climbs to 90%, with convective showers heading for the eastern coast on Saturday and Sunday

The NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE today, with convective clouds appearing eastward by the afternoon. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: After a week of summer-like heat, temperatures are gradually sliding down into the high-30s, ahead of the weekend. Some eastern areas of the UAE can even look forward to rain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE today, with convective clouds appearing eastward by the afternoon.

Humidity, fog over the weekend

Although the country is seeing a slight and gradual decrease in temperatures, the NCM expects humidity to increase by night and on Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Cities along the coast, like Abu Dhabi and Dubai, may experience fog or mist formation – drive carefully if you’re out early tomorrow, or heading home late tonight, as visibility may drop considerably in such situations.

Lower temperatures

Relative humidity (RH) is reaching 90% in Abu Dhabi and 80% in Dubai – so expect more moisture in the air, especially toward the evening.

Daytime temperatures in coastal and island areas are seeing a maximum range of 37°C to 43°C today, while internal areas will be warmer, between 41°C and 47°C.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah will see a high of 39°C today, while Umm Al Quwain and Ajman will peak at 40°C. Ras Al Khaimah will top out at 41°C, while Fujairah will be relatively cooler, at 37°C.

Calm seas today

The NCM expects light to moderate winds blowing across the country today, freshening at times, and reaching speeds of 30km/h along the coast.

Both the eastern and western coast will experience slight sea conditions according to the NCM, meaning you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Weekend outlook

You can expect similar weather conditions over the weekend, with convective clouds bringing a high chance of rain to eastern regions, like Fujairah and Kalba, according to the NCM. Humidity is forecast to hold steady between 70% to 90%, bringing fog to cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, even as temperatures continue their gradual decline.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 39°C 30°C

Abu Dhabi 39°C 30°C

Al Ain 45°C 27°C

Sharjah 39°C 30°C

Ajman 40°C 29°C

Fujairah 37°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 41°C 27°C

Umm Al Quwain 40°C 28°C

Liwa 44°C 25°C