UAE weather forecast: Perfect sea conditions for a beach day, but fog is coming tonight

UAE

Calm, gentle waves along both the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman through Monday make this a great weekend for the water, if you’re living in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Both the eastern and western coast will experience slight sea conditions all through to Monday, according to the NCM. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Cloudy mornings and foggy nights are going to be your weekend view, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). And if you’d like to cool off with a dip in the sea, this weekend offers calm, gentle waters and ideal conditions.

The NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather today, with cloud cover increasing in the eastern and southern parts of the country by this afternoon.

The weather is expected to become more humid overnight and on Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with a high probability of fog or mist formation.

If you’re planning a road trip this weekend, drive carefully, as visibility may drop considerably in such conditions.

Temperatures in the high-30s

Relative humidity (RH) is reaching 85% across most major cities in the UAE.

Temperatures in coastal and island areas are seeing a maximum range of 34°C to 40°C, with Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah peaking at 41°C, Dubai at 40°C and Sharjah at 39°C. Umm Al Quwain and Ajman will reach 38°C and 36°C respectively, while Fujairah will remain the coolest emirate, at 33°C.

Calm seas today

The NCM expects light to moderate winds blowing across the country this weekend, freshening at times, and reaching speeds of 30km/h along the coast and internal areas.

Both the eastern and western coast will experience slight sea conditions all through to Monday, according to the NCM, meaning you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 40°C 29°C

Abu Dhabi 41°C 28°C

Al Ain 38°C 29°C

Sharjah 39°C 26°C

Ajman 36°C 29°C

Fujairah 33°C 29°C

Ras Al Khaimah 41°C 29°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 26°C

Liwa 42°C 27°C