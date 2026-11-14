UAE weekend forecast: Cooler, cloudier and gustier, with rough seas on both coasts
Winds of up to 40km/h are expected, and the NCM says the seas are rough, with waves of up to nine feet off-shore in the Arabian Gulf
By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor2 min read
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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy weather in general, today and tomorrow, with low clouds appearing over some areas. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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