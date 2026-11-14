Home UAE UAE weekend forecast: Cooler, cloudier and gustier, with rough seas on both coasts

UAE weekend forecast: Cooler, cloudier and gustier, with rough seas on both coasts

Winds of up to 40km/h are expected, and the NCM says the seas are rough, with waves of up to nine feet off-shore in the Arabian Gulf

By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 14 November 2026, 06:23 (UAE) 2 min read Share