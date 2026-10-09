Watching Reels while driving in Abu Dhabi carries Dh800 fine and 4 black points - Abu Dhabi Police warn

UAE

Abu Dhabi Police say surveillance cameras have recorded serious accidents caused by drivers watching short video clips - live streaming while driving is described as one of the most dangerous behaviours on the road

Abu Dhabi Police called for adherence to safe driving practices and urged drivers not to be distracted by their phones while driving, stressing that the road is not a place for showing off or interacting with social media. File photograph

Abu Dhabi: Brigadier Muslim Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of the Traffic Violations Collection Department at the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, confirmed that watching videos (Reels) on social media while driving is a clear traffic violation, falling under the category of ‘distracted driving’, and carries a fine of Dh800 and four black points.

He explained that using navigation and assistance systems such as maps (GPS) does not constitute a legal violation, provided that the phone or device is installed in a safe and suitable place in front of the driver, and is not held manually or the driver is not completely preoccupied with it.

In detail, Brigadier Muslim Al Junaibi warned of the dangers of the reckless practices of some drivers, noting that “the surveillance cameras and digital system of Abu Dhabi Police have recorded horrific collision accidents resulting from drivers being preoccupied with watching short video clips (Reels) on their phones while the vehicle was moving.”

He explained that “these behaviours cause distraction from traffic, as drivers are preoccupied with their phones and do not pay attention to the traffic or vehicles in front of them, which deprives them of the ability to make the appropriate reaction and avoid collisions,” noting that Abu Dhabi Police publishes live clips of real accidents through its digital platforms, showing the extent of the dangers involved in these behaviours.

He stressed the need for complete focus on the road, adherence to secure phone mounting when using maps, and complete abstention from browsing the phone while driving in order to preserve the safety of road users.

Al-Junaibi also warned of the dangers of violating the ‘red light’ rule, as it is classified as a very dangerous violation, which often results in heavy human and material losses.

He reviewed three main reasons behind committing this violation: First, being distracted from the road by using the phone; second, ignorance of how the traffic light works, especially in modern intersections where the forward traffic light is completely separate from the left turn signal; and third, excessive haste and trying to catch up with the signal, and not correctly assessing the situation in the last seconds before it turns red.

He pointed out that traffic statistics show that young people, in the age group from the beginning of their 20s up to 30 years old, are the most likely to commit this type of dangerous violation.

Abu Dhabi Police called for adherence to safe driving practices and urged drivers not to be distracted by their phones while driving, stressing that the road is not a place for showing off or interacting with social media.

It warned against switching on live broadcasts on the road, noting that it represents one of the most dangerous behaviours while driving, as it combines visual, mental and manual distraction. Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, recently arrested a reckless driver who launched a live broadcast via one of the social media platforms while driving his vehicle.