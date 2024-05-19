Weather Forecast for Tomorrow in the UAE

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:06 05:29 12:18 15:42 19:02 20:25
The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather to be generally clear tomorrow, with occasional partial cloudiness. Temperatures will gradually rise, and it will be humid at night and on Tuesday morning in some coastal areas with a chance of light fog forming.
The center explained in its daily weather report that the winds will be light to moderate, sometimes active, and will be northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.
In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be moderate to light, with the first high tide at 11:10 and the second at 23:37. The first low tide will be at 16:50, and the second at 06:17.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light, with the first high tide at 08:17 and the second at 19:27. The first low tide will be at 13:53, and the second at 02:14.
Below is the expected temperature and humidity forecast for tomorrow:
|City
|Max Temperature (°C)
|Min Temperature (°C)
|Max Humidity (%)
|Min Humidity (%)
|Abu Dhabi
|36
|29
|80
|30
|Dubai
|35
|28
|90
|40
|Sharjah
|37
|28
|90
|40
|Ajman
|34
|27
|90
|45
|Umm Al Quwain
|36
|25
|90
|40
|Ras Al Khaimah
|38
|27
|85
|30
|Fujairah
|35
|32
|70
|20
|Al Ain
|40
|27
|60
|10
|Liwa
|40
|27
|40
|15
|Ruwais
|38
|30
|40
|20
|Al Sila
|41
|30
|30
|10
|Delma
|33
|30
|70
|45
|Greater Tunb
|31
|29
|90
|60
|Lesser Tunb
|31
|29
|90
|60
|Abu Musa
|30
|29
|90
|70
