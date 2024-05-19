Weather Forecast for Tomorrow in the UAE

The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather to be generally clear tomorrow, with occasional partial cloudiness. Temperatures will gradually rise, and it will be humid at night and on Tuesday morning in some coastal areas with a chance of light fog forming.

The center explained in its daily weather report that the winds will be light to moderate, sometimes active, and will be northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be moderate to light, with the first high tide at 11:10 and the second at 23:37. The first low tide will be at 16:50, and the second at 06:17.

In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light, with the first high tide at 08:17 and the second at 19:27. The first low tide will be at 13:53, and the second at 02:14.

Below is the expected temperature and humidity forecast for tomorrow:

City Max Temperature (°C) Min Temperature (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%) Abu Dhabi 36 29 80 30 Dubai 35 28 90 40 Sharjah 37 28 90 40 Ajman 34 27 90 45 Umm Al Quwain 36 25 90 40 Ras Al Khaimah 38 27 85 30 Fujairah 35 32 70 20 Al Ain 40 27 60 10 Liwa 40 27 40 15 Ruwais 38 30 40 20 Al Sila 41 30 30 10 Delma 33 30 70 45 Greater Tunb 31 29 90 60 Lesser Tunb 31 29 90 60 Abu Musa 30 29 90 70

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.