19 May 2024
Weather Forecast for Tomorrow in the UAE

Published
By E247

The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather to be generally clear tomorrow, with occasional partial cloudiness. Temperatures will gradually rise, and it will be humid at night and on Tuesday morning in some coastal areas with a chance of light fog forming.

The center explained in its daily weather report that the winds will be light to moderate, sometimes active, and will be northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be moderate to light, with the first high tide at 11:10 and the second at 23:37. The first low tide will be at 16:50, and the second at 06:17.

In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light, with the first high tide at 08:17 and the second at 19:27. The first low tide will be at 13:53, and the second at 02:14.

Below is the expected temperature and humidity forecast for tomorrow:

City Max Temperature (°C) Min Temperature (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%)
Abu Dhabi 36 29 80 30
Dubai 35 28 90 40
Sharjah 37 28 90 40
Ajman 34 27 90 45
Umm Al Quwain 36 25 90 40
Ras Al Khaimah 38 27 85 30
Fujairah 35 32 70 20
Al Ain 40 27 60 10
Liwa 40 27 40 15
Ruwais 38 30 40 20
Al Sila 41 30 30 10
Delma 33 30 70 45
Greater Tunb 31 29 90 60
Lesser Tunb 31 29 90 60
Abu Musa 30 29 90 70
