Mona Al Marri meets with world’s leading social media platform X’s Director of Brand Strategy, EMEA

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), today met with Emily Ross, Director of Brand Strategy at X for EMEA on the sidelines of the 22nd Arab Media Forum, which concluded today.



The discussions at the meeting focused on ways to enhance cooperation between Dubai Press Club and X, which has been a longstanding partner and supporter of DPC’s initiatives to enhance talent and excellence in the region’s media industry.



Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said that Dubai Press Club continues to cooperate with leading global media companies like X to create a learning platform for media professionals to acquire new skills in the digital age and expand innovation and creativity amidst the shifting media landscape. DPC’s partnership with X has enabled the creation of various unique programmes to advance the development of both aspiring and emerging media professionals in the region, she said.



"We were delighted to have Emily Ross participate in the 22nd Arab Media Forum as a speaker. Her insights and expertise enriched the discussions, offering valuable perspectives on the evolving media landscape. X's participation underscores the importance of global collaboration in advancing media innovation and empowering professionals across the Arab region."



Emily Ross praised the dynamic and rapidly evolving media industry in Dubai and the UAE and its proactive role in advancing the development of the region’s media sector. She praised the Arab Media Forum for its role in providing a platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration between media professionals and influencers not only in the region but also across the world.



Ross spoke at a session titled ‘Content & Creativity in an AI Powered Future’ on the second day of the 22nd Arab Media Forum, held as part of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, on Wednesday, during which she emphasised the profound impact of AI on the future of creativity and content. Experts from X also headlined a masterclass titled ‘X for Content Creators’ at the Arab Youth Media Forum held on the first day of the Arab Media Summit.



The AMF, this year, was held under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit, which also encompassed the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.









Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.