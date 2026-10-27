Banks are moving into crypto. Do exchanges still matter?
Gate’s Edwin Cheung explains why banks and crypto exchanges are more likely to become partners than rivals as digital assets gain ground in the UAEBiju Mathew
6 min read
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"Having spent a decade in the traditional finance industry, when I look at how traditional banks and securities firms work closely together, each maintaining their own unique strengths, capabilities and distinct clienteles, I see the same collaborative synergy translating naturally into the Web3 space," Edwin Cheung, Executive Director of Gate.
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