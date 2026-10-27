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Banks are moving into crypto. Do exchanges still matter?

Gate’s Edwin Cheung explains why banks and crypto exchanges are more likely to become partners than rivals as digital assets gain ground in the UAE

Biju Mathew

Published: 27 October 2026, 14:18 (UAE) Updated: 27 October 2026, 15:19 (UAE) 6 min read Share