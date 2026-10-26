Home Business UAE capital markets grow as licensed companies rise 43% and market value reaches AED 3.7 trillion

UAE capital markets grow as licensed companies rise 43% and market value reaches AED 3.7 trillion

Licensed professionals, investment funds and capital-raising activity increased during the first nine months of 2026 as the CMA strengthened oversight, investor protection and regulatory frameworks

Emirates247

Published: 26 October 2026, 16:21 (UAE) 4 min read Share