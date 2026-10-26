UAE capital markets grow as licensed companies rise 43% and market value reaches AED 3.7 trillion
Licensed professionals, investment funds and capital-raising activity increased during the first nine months of 2026 as the CMA strengthened oversight, investor protection and regulatory frameworksEmirates247
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The UAE’s capital markets demonstrated resilience amid global market fluctuations, with the combined market capitalisation of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) reaching AED 3.7 trillion by the end of September 2026.
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