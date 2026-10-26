UAE experts warn against choosing ‘family support’ for bank transfers that have a different purpose
Inaccurate transfer descriptions can complicate financial disputes and trigger banking enquiries, legal and banking experts warn
By Sumaya Al-Hammadi6 min read
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Choosing the purpose of a bank transfer may seem like a routine step that takes only seconds, but it can acquire legal significance when a dispute arises over the recovery of funds or when financial transactions involving people under investigation are reviewed. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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