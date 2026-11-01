Dubai Airport Freezone and Forbes Middle East to host Future Growth Nexus Summit with 27 speakers on 23 November

Summit marking DAFZ’s 30th anniversary will explore the future of trade, logistics, digitalisation, sustainability and investment

Coinciding with DAFZ’s 30th anniversary, the summit will bring together senior government officials, leaders of global companies, investors and experts to examine the future of international trade and the transformations reshaping supply chains and logistics. Discussions will also explore the role of technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability and economic policies in strengthening business competitiveness and expanding cross-border trade and investment.