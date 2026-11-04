Emirates celebrates Diwali with festive treats, dining and entertainment
Travellers flying between Dubai and nine Indian destinations can enjoy traditional sweets onboard, while Emirates lounges will serve festive Indian cuisine and desserts to mark Diwali.Emirates247
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On 7 and 8 November, customers travelling between Dubai and nine Indian destinations - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and Mumbai, can enjoy special Diwali sweets across all cabin classes while select Emirates lounges will serve an array of Indian favourites to mark the occasion. (Supplied image)
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