Dubai strikes gold this Dhanteras with 1kg up for grabs

The citywide Diwali Gold Rush brings prizes and festive offers to more than 170 jewellery stores

Running until 12 November across more than 170 participating jewellery stores, the Diwali Gold Rush gives shoppers the chance to win a share of 1kg of gold. Five winners will each receive 100g of gold as part of the Dhanteras prizes, while one winner will take home the 500g grand prize.