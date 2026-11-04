Etihad extends Riyadh, Dammam flight cancellations until November 19

Plans to resume selected Jeddah services from November 6 while maintaining suspensions on routes to Riyadh and Dammam due to ongoing regional air traffic disruptions.

Etihad Airways also announced plans to resume four flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from Friday, November 6. These are flights EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah, and flights EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi. (File photo)