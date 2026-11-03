Musk could gain control through SpaceX-Tesla merger, but not a $1 trillion payday
A SpaceX-Tesla merger could hand Elon Musk greater control of his business empire, making his lofty targets for Mars colonies, robotaxis and humanoid robots far less important than voting power.Reuters
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A flashy compensation package that awarded Musk up to $1 trillion in Tesla stock last year was designed to give him more control over the company, but only as he meets operational and market-cap goals over time. A silhouette of Elon Musk and the SpaceX logo. (Reuters illustration)
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