Maktoum bin Mohammed attends launch of inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week featuring over 100 events and 1,000 speakers

The DIFC-led week brings together global financial leaders, policymakers and innovators, alongside plans for a tenfold expansion of DIFC Academy

Held under the theme ‘Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose’, Dubai Future Finance Week runs until 6 November. Its programme features more than 100 specialist events, 12 signature forums and 14 stages across Dubai, bringing together over 1,000 speakers to discuss the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the global financial industry.