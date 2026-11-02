Home Business ROX delivers first 100 Made in the Emirates vehicles, boosting UAE advanced manufacturing

ROX delivers first 100 Made in the Emirates vehicles, boosting UAE advanced manufacturing

The project reflects collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, KEZAD and ROX to turn industrial investment into local production capabilities

Emirates247

Published: 2 November 2026, 13:24 (UAE) Updated: 2 November 2026, 13:35 (UAE) 5 min read Share