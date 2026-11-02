ROX delivers first 100 Made in the Emirates vehicles, boosting UAE advanced manufacturing
The project reflects collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, KEZAD and ROX to turn industrial investment into local production capabilitiesEmirates247
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• The advanced manufacturing facility brings together manufacturing and design operations and an AI lab, supporting the development of national capabilities in advanced vehicle manufacturing.
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