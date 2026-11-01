Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai tourism membership programme and Visit Dubai tourist visa service
The two initiatives will be introduced in November 2026 to simplify visitor access, encourage repeat visits and support the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.Emirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
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