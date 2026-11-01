Maktoum bin Mohammed meets State Street Chairman and CEO as company plans UAE expansion

Discussions focus on State Street’s UAE expansion, Emirati talent development and collaboration across investment management, financial technology and capital markets

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Ronald P. O’Hanley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Corporation, one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors.