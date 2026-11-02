Home Business Abu Dhabi signs four OpenAI agreements as Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Sam Altman

Abu Dhabi signs four OpenAI agreements as Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Sam Altman

Agreements span government, energy and investment, with plans to expand the use of advanced AI across key sectors

Emirates247

Published: 2 November 2026, 13:11 (UAE) Updated: 2 November 2026, 13:23 (UAE) 3 min read Share