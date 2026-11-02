Abu Dhabi signs four OpenAI agreements as Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Sam Altman
Agreements span government, energy and investment, with plans to expand the use of advanced AI across key sectorsEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, to explore opportunities to advance cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI). WAM
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