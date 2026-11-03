Dubai International leads world airports with 8.94 million scheduled international seats in November
OAG data places Dubai ahead of London Heathrow and Seoul Incheon as the airport strengthens its position as a major global aviation hub
By Azad Aishu2 min read
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Dubai continued to lead the world’s 10 largest international airports by seat capacity, ahead of London Heathrow Airport, which ranked second with approximately 3.79 million international seats. The difference between the two airports was nearly 680,000 seats.
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