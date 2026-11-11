From coffee to family holidays, Emirates Skywards makes every Mile count
The new ‘Miles More Rewarding’ campaign highlights how more than 40 million members can earn and spend Skywards Miles across everyday purchases, travel, entertainment and family experiencesEmirates247
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The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai is highlighting the many ways its more than 40 million members worldwide can earn and spend Skywards Miles, extending rewards beyond flights to everyday shopping, dining, hotel stays, entertainment and memorable experiences.
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